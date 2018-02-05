Doncaster woman to tell of weight battle on new Vicky Pattison TV show

A Doncaster woman upset about her ballooning weight is to tell her story on national TV this week as part of a bid to get in shape.

Becci Tomlinson is one of the stars of new MTV show Ex On The Beach: Body SOS where participants undergo a rigorous 12-week training programme under the guidance of the reality TV star in a bid to slim down and tone up.

Becci took part in the programme for 12 weeks.

She is one of 16 individuals taking part in the series and her story will be told in this Wednesday's episode, which airs at 8pm.

In a preview clip of the show, Becci tells the former I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! winner about how she has piled on the pounds.

She said: "I don't know, you get comfortable just eating, you get heavier, eat more.

In tears, she tells the host: "I completely broke down. I shouted at my mum and sister screaming 'do you think I want to look like this?'

"You know....when you just can't stop."

Vicky said: "Becci is a belter of a bird. She's just so fun and full of life, I definitely want to help here. She wants to come across as confident but she's insecure underneath it all."

She tells the programme how she used to be much slimmer but has seen her weight increase and she has joined three gyms in a bid to get back in shape.

Added Vicky: "Becci has been trying on her own for ages to lose weight and hasn't succeeded. I'm not going to lie, body transformations are hard. You are going to have to work at it.

"But 12 weeks is enough to get the body of your dreams."

You can watch a preview of the show HERE

In the series, she and her squad of trusty personal trainers will be taking on two lucky individuals per episode, as they transform from eating kebabs to rock-hard abs!

Each participant will overhaul their fitness, nutrition and confidence levels across a twelve week stint, before they unveil the results of their makeovers in Spain during the grand finale.

Speaking to MTV about the venture, Vicky said: 'This is a brand new brilliant show that has never been seen before, never been done before.

"We are taking people on a rollercoaster ride, a body transformation - but it ends up so much more than that. It's about getting these people to know more about health, fitness, body confidence, their image, everything. We just want to help people.'"