Doncaster woman raises cash to thank doctors for their care

A woman battling a lifelong digestive condition has raised money for a hospital to thank the specialists for their care.

Rebecca Dowson, aged 37, from Cusworth, who has been bravely battling a range of debilitating symptoms caused by the condition has raised money for Sheffield Hospitals Charity.

Rebecca was unable to work and has had to undergo a string of operations to help treat a complex condition known by doctors as slow transit and diversion colitis.

Rebecca said: “My condition means I’m constantly suffering with some kind of chronic digestive discomfort, including abdominal pain, acid reflux and vomiting.

“It is so debilitating that it has affected my day to day life massively. I’m unable to work and have little to no social life.”

However, thanks to the work of doctors and nurses at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital, Rebecca is starting to get her life back on track, with the reduction in pain enabling her to take on two 10 kilometre charity hikes.

Rebecca added: “I’m starting to feel that I can enjoy my life and achieve more things now I am in less pain. The operations have allowed me to complete two charity fundraising 10K walks and get back more mobility over time.

“I received exceptionally good care at the Northern General Hospital, from all staff during all care periods.

“I wanted to express my personal gratitude and ensure that this service continues for any other people going through the same experiences and treatments as me.”

Rebecca raised £225 for Sheffield Hospitals Charity. To donate, visit www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/donate or call 226 7351.