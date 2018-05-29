Doncaster woman charged with two burglaries

A Doncaster woman has been charged in connection with two burglaries in the town.

Donna Gravel, aged 36, of Durham Road, Wheatley Hills, is facing two counts of burglary following two incidents in which cash and property was allegedly stolen in Hatfield.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Yorkshire Air Ambulance leaves scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

The charges relate to reports that someone had entered a property on Brabbs Avenue and stole a large quantity of cash and bank cards sometime between 9.15pm on May 5 and 1.50am on May 6.

READ MORE: Multiple police cars and ambulances flood Sheffield estate amid reports of a stabbing

Then a week later on May 12 at about 12.30pm, it was reported a woman had demanded cash and made threats towards the owner of a property on Sheep Dip Lane.

READ MORE: First video from scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

Police said the victim, a 69-year-old man, sustained non-serious injuries in the incident and his wallet was stolen.

Gravel has been remanded into custody until her next appearance at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court.