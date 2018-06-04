Doncaster TV star Tan France to return for second series of Netflix smash Queer Eye

A Doncaster born TV presenter is to return to screens this month for a new series of Netflix smash Queer Eye.

The show will return on June 15 - with Doncaster born Tan France once again starring in the show which sees five gay men giving fashion and style makeovers to straight men.

Tan, whose real name is Tanweer Wasim France, is the fashion expert on Queer Eye.

He studied fashion at Doncaster College and then moved to Manchester before ultimately settling in London.

In 2008 he began working in the United States and he moved there in 2015.

He now lives in Salt Lake City, Utah and is married to his husband Rob.

Earlier this year, the presenter told how he was subjected to racism and homophobia growing up in Doncaster - and finds it easier to live in the USA as a gay Muslim.

The 35-year-old says he has experienced racism and homophobia his entire life and is happier being based in America. Fred.

He told Vogue magazine: "I don't get called the same names as I did at home in the north of England. I would often get called a 'P***', and that's sickening in this day and age."

He said that he represents 'a lot that has never been seen before' - 'an Asian person on American TV, who's British, gay, and follows a certain religion'.

The show has become a global TV smash - and is a reboot of Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, which was originally released in 2003.

Born and raised to Pakistani and English parents, his interest in fashion began at a young age, inspired by the clothing that was made in his grandparents' factory for Disney.