Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson denies Amazon show The Grand Tour is being axed

Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson has denied his Amazon show The Grand Tour is to be axed.

The Mail on Sunday claimed the successor to Top Gear will wrap up at the end of its third series, which is due to air later in 2018.

The show - also featuring Richard Hammond and James May - has been one of Amazon’s biggest money makers – bringing in a reported £100m since it began in 2015.

“There is nothing to suggest they are going to do another [series of The Grand Tour],” a source close to the show told the Mail on Sunday.

Speaking of a potential final season, the source added: “No one has signed anything and employees are wondering where everyone will go once filming wraps.”

Andy Wilman, the fourth producer of the show alongside its three stars, also revealed that the team are “focusing on series three at the moment.”

But Clarkson has hit out at reports claiming the end of the popular online series.

He personally mocked the Mail on Sunday’s editor, writing: “So sad to hear Geordie Gregg is about to be fired as editor of the Mail on Sunday. I always rather liked him.”

He then added: “Sorry Geordie. I may have published something which is horse s***. Annoying, isn’t it.”

If reports do turn out to be true it is unlikely to leave Clarkson cash-strapped, as he was recently announced as the new host of game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Clarkson will host seven new episodes of the ITV game show in honour of its 20th anniversary.

The 57-year-old said: “I have always loved the show and am thrilled to be involved with its rebirth. “I’m a big fan of quiz shows and I’m looking forward to hosting this iconic TV show and hopefully making a few millionaires!”