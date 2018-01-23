Doncaster Toys R us launches closing down sale as countdown to closure begins

The Doncaster branch of Toys R Us has launched a closing down sale as it nears closure later this year.

The branch off White Rose Way is one of 26 across the UK being shut down by the US-based company in a bid to keep the firm afloat.

The store has introduced reductions of 30% off everything - and have told shoppers that 'everything must go' - although a date has not yet been seen set for the closure of the shop.

A spokesman said: "Seeing those powerful words 'closing down sale' may seem an absolute dream to savvy shoppers but when it’s an iconic brand that your family has been brought up with, it makes a very sad proposition altogether.

Everything in the store has been marked down and has to go, including items in the Babies R Us range.

In December, Toys R Us UK announced plans to transform the business and instigated a Company Voluntary Arrangement, restructuring itself to continue trading.

But the warehouse style store in Doncaster was among those identified for closure, leaving the town with a ‘pop-up’ store in the Frenchgate Centre.

Richard Osborne, store manager at Toys R Us Doncaster said: “There are plenty of bargains to be had in store, everything is now reduced by up to 30% on shelf price. If you’re looking for toys or expecting a baby then head to the store now, everything must go. Due to such fast moving demand, please hurry before all the stock is gone."

He added: “We will continue trading from this location until the spring and would like to invite all our customers to visit us one last time, you would be more than welcome to browse."