Doncaster town centre store announces closure after 63 years

A Doncaster town centre store is closing down after 63 years in business.

Family-run painting and decorating firm Staveley's has announced it will shut its doors at the end of January, bringing to an end more than six decades of business in the town.

The traditional West Laith Gate shop has been run by three generations of the Staveley family.

A post on the store's Facebook page said the decision for closure was due to ill health. The shop is in the middle of a closing down sale.

It read: "Sadly, after 63 years trading and due to ill health, Staveley's Paints will be closing down at the end of January 2018."

Customers have expressed their sadness at the closure.

Joanne Clark said: "Such a shame. You will be sadly missed."

Glyn Brocklesby wrote: "Sorry to hear about that," while Patricia Lister added: "So sad. Sorry to hear that, shame after all these years."

Bev Clarkson wrote: "Sorry you are having to close due to illness, you will be missed.

"Thank you for the excellent service over the years. Nothing was too much trouble and you always gave great advice on all aspects of decorating."