Doncaster town centre pie restaurant to shut down

A Doncaster town centre restaurant dedicated to selling pies is set to close down.

The Yorkshire Pie House in Silver Street has revealed that it is set to close down in the next few weeks - six years after it first opened its doors.

Owner Andy Milner took to the takeaway's Facebook page on New Year's Day to reveal the closure plan.

He wrote: "Sorry to tell all our amazing customers that the Pie House will shortly close its' doors for good.

"It is said that man cannot live by bread alone and thus a business cannot live by Saturday night alone. We would however love the Pie House to continue.

"If we don't find a buyer then we will sadly close our doors once we have sold our current stock."

The restaurant opened its doors in 2012 and has become known for a series of pie eating challenges and unusual recipes.

Added the statement: "The last 5 years have been absolutely amazing, Andy and all the staff have loved being part of Doncaster and it's vibrant culture. We really believe that The Pie House should be a huge part of Doncaster's future, hopefully a new pair of eyes could make it a success and would love to talk to anyone interested in taking it to the next level."

"Thank you for your custom, your friendship, your humour, your occasional drunken daftness..... JUST THANK YOU!!"

Anyone interested in taking over the business can call Andy on 07930724963.