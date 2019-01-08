Doncaster Toby Carvery pub to close down for refurbishment

A popular Doncaster pub and restaurant will close down next week for a refurbishment.

The Toby Carvery, which is situated on Lyndale Avenue in Edenthorpe, will close its doors on January 14.

Pub bosses say the venue, will be closed for “a short period of time” while it undergoes “an exciting makeover.”

It is due to re-open on January 26.

The firm’s other Doncaster branch – which is situated in Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, will remain open throughout the refurbishment.

The pub opened in the late 1980s as The Tired Man and later became the Edenthorpe Village Inn before becoming a Toby Carvery.