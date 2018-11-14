Doncaster swingers in call for couples to join them at Benidorm wife swapping sex festival

A swinging couple from Doncaster have urged wife-swappers to join them for a week long sex festival in Benidorm this week.

Dozens of sexed-up swingers have flocked to the Spanish holiday resort – and a saucy Doncaster couple are at the forefront of the annual festival.

A Doncaster couple have appealed for swingers to join them for a week long sex festival in Benidorm

Thousands are currently in the resort for a religious festival dedicated to the Virgin Mary – but it seems many holidaymakers might have other things on their mind at the festival in the resort, which is already underway.

A couple of festival veterans from Doncaster named Hotduo posted a roll-call for wife-swappers to meet up on sex site Fabswingers — and there were plenty of takers.

They wrote: “Hi to all you sexy couples going to Benidorm Festival 2018.

"We are making a list of who’s coming!

“So if you are defo coming, private message us and we will put you on the list! Benidorm Here We Come !!!!!!!”

Hotduo said more than 20 couples met up for fun and frolics last year — and that 24 couples had already signed up for this year.

The pair, in their 40s, also have a profile in which they look to meet other duos and single women.

And the area now also has its own swingers’ club.

It opened last year in nearby Alicante to cater for British swingers

Club Cupido Liberal, which has its own bar, chill-out area and play-rooms for group sex, is down a quiet backstreet close to a police station.