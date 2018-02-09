Doncaster singles spend less on dates than couples in relationships, survey reveals

Single people in Doncaster spend less on dates than couples in relationships, a new survey has revealed.

The study, commissioned by money app Yolt revealed that its cheaper to date whilst single in the region than while in a relationship.

The average amount spent on a first date in Yorkshire is £52.78, compared to £65.38 spent by those who are in a relationship.

When it comes to a first date, Yolt’s research found that those in Yorkshire are least likely to expect their date to pay the bill .

Only 10% think that the other person should pick up the tab, compared to the national average of 14%, and nearly half (46%) are prepared to split the cost when dating someone new.

On average, people in our area go on two dates per month regardless of whether they’re single or in a relationship.

Going for dinner is the most popular dating activity, with 38% going out to eat.

However, you’re more likely to go out for a drink on a date in Yorkshire than anywhere else in the country, with a fifth choosing to do so, compared to only 14% across the UK.

Pauline van Brakel, Chief Customer Officer at Yolt, says, “Unsurprisingly, ‘eating out’ and ‘drinks’ are both popular spending categories on Yolt, so we were curious to see how dating contributed to them. We were surprised to find that across the UK millennials are three times more likely to eat out on a first date than go for drinks."