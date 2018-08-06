Doncaster Scout group in Facebook appeal after canoes and sailing gear stolen

A Doncaster Scout group has launched a Facebook appeal after all of its water sports equipment was stolen.

Thieves targeted the Doncaster Danum Scouts HQ at Barnby Dun Lake over the weekend, making off with canoes and safety equipment.

The raiders escaped with kayaks, Canadian canoes, helmets and life jackets and other equipment, including rafts.

A spokesman said: "All of our water gear at our Barnby Dun lake has been stolen!

"Please share and keep a look out for any cheap water gear!"

Anyone with any information can contact the group via their Facebook page HERE