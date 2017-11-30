Doncaster schoolgirl's gift bid to help other children

A Doncaster schoolgirl has launched a campaign to help make sure deprived children across the borough get a Christmas present this year.

Lexie Martin, aged 11, has launched an appeal for toys in support of a wider Salvation Army collection, and is collecting gifts at her school in Sprotbrough.

Lexie, of Burghley Court, Sprotbrough, made the move at Copley Junior School, after hearing her mum was not taking part in a toy appeal at work this year, after leaving her previous job.

She launched her own appeal in school, asking people to donate a Christmas gift rather than buying for their own friendship group. She has also collected gifts from her own relatives

She is going to give all the presents to the Salvation Army and the charity will distribute them as part of its own wider appeal.

They are all new and unused gifts.

Lexie decided to launch her own appeal after mum Kerry Martin did something similar at her work in previous years. At her previous employer, she and work colleagues had donated presents to a charity appeal instead of running a 'Secret Santa' present exchange among themselves

Year six pupils were looking at raising money for charity, and Lexie was struggling to think of a way of raising money - so she decided to run a toy appeal instead.

Mrs Martin said: "The school have been supportive and put it in their newsletters.

"The pupils have another week to donate. A lot of Lexie's friends' parents have said they think it's a great idea.

"I'm extremely proud of her. I think she's done very well thinking of it herself and thinking of other children who are worse off than herself."

Children at Copley School, on Cadeby Road, can drop presents off at the school, and the school has also agreed to be a dropping-off point for donations of presents from the wider public, but only between 9.30am and 3pm.

Major Jane Cowell, of Doncaster Salvation Army said was impressed to hear of a child taking such a caring stance.

She said: "For a child of Lexie's age to be concerned about other youngsters in the area who would not have as much as her this Christmas is lovely to hear."

The Salvation army provides gifts for over 600 young people in Doncaster whose families are experiencing hardship.

Anyone wanting to contribute gifts can call 01302 538245.