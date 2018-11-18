Doncaster schoolboy knocked off bike and attacked TWICE by duo

A schoolboy was knocked off his bike and attacked twice by two men in a vicious attack.

The 15-year-old was riding his Giant Glory bike along Melton Road at the junction with Park Drive in Sprotbrough when two unknown men tackled him to the floor.

Sprotbrough, Doncaster. Picture: Google

The attackers reportedly assaulted the teenager while he was on the floor, before he was able to run into a nearby field.

He was chased and assaulted again, which police believe was an attempt to steal his phone, before the suspects fled the scene in a car.

Police have not confirmed yet if the phone or bike was stolen in the attack, which happened on Thursday, November 15, at about 8.35pm.

In a statement, the force said: “The car they are reported to have left the scene in is described as being a dark blue Honda, possibly from 2003-2005.

“The teenager was not seriously injured during the incident.

“The two suspects are described as wearing black coats and grey tracksuit bottoms.

“Were you in the area on Thursday night? Did you witness the robbery?

“Please call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/167220/18.”