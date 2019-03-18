Doncaster school set to stage Queen and Freddie Mercury musical

Pupils at a Doncaster school will be going ga ga from tomorrow night – as they stage a musical devoted to Freddie Mercury and Queen.

Ridgewood School in Scawsby will be presenting its version of the smash hit West End show We Will Rock You on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6pm.

Children have been rehearsing around the clock over the last few weeks for the production which will be staged in the Faraday Auditorium and features a host of classic Queen songs.

Tickets are priced at £ (concessions £2.50) and refreshments are included.

Tickets are available via the school website using the ‘contact us’ section.