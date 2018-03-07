Doncaster Sainsbury's staff set for pay rise

Staff at Sainsbury's stores across Doncaster are set for a pay rise.

The supermarket chain - which has seven stores across Doncaster - announced plans to boost the base rate of hourly pay from £8 to £9.20 as part of a £100m investment plan.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s retail and operations director, said: "The retail sector has never been more competitive and we know that our customers really value our colleagues and the excellent service they provide in our shops.

“We believe the proposed changes will set us up to run the best shops in the industry, delivering the best possible service for our customers.”

As part of the investment, the company said that it would offer all of its 130, 000 store staff new contracts with the aim of ensuring “consistency and fairness across all stores, regardless of age or length of service.”

Sainsbury's said that it would streamline operations, by reducing the number of role types from 22 to five. There are also proposals to get rid of a discretionary bonus scheme for hourly paid workers and paid breaks.

The company said “a small proportion of colleagues may be adversely impacted by these proposals” and that to support these it “plans to make top-up payments for 18 months to ensure that no colleague earns less than they do today during this time.”

Trade union Unite has criticised the proposals

Bev Clarkson, the union’s acting national officer for food and drinks, said: "Our members will have to make a number of 'sacrifices' to secure this rate of pay which includes the removal of paid breaks and Sunday premium pay, as well as a number of changes to the attendance policy.

“Unite believes these ‘strings’ will offset any rise in basic pay. We will be holding a consultative ballot of our members at the end of the month.”

The supermarket chain earlier this year announced a restructure designed to save £500 million over the next three years, which includes changes to management structure.

A consultation on the latest proposed changes was launched yesterday and will last over the coming months. If the plans are approved, staff will get the new rate of pay from September onwards.