Doncaster’s Trades Club set to re-open weeks after mystery closure

A long-standing and popular Doncaster club has announced plans to re-open – just weeks after its mysterious closure.

The Trades and Labour Club in the Frenchgate Centre left customers shocked with its sudden shutdown last month.

Doncaster Trades Club in the Frenchgate shopping centre.

But now it has been announced that the venue is set to re-open under a new name.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesman for the club wrote: “It has been confirmed today that The Trades will reopen under a new trading name. More details will be confirmed soon.

“Keep your eyes peeled.”

The club closed down on October 28 with a shock announcement on social media.

In a post, on Facebook, the owners of Doncaster Trades Club said: “ Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported the Doncaster Trades club over the years but unfortunately at half 11 tonight will be the last time ours doors will be open.

“There has been so many memories made within these walls and it is such a shame it has had to come to an end. Thank you!”

Following the closure, Doncaster Catholic Club offered free membership to former Trades members.

In a post on its Facebook page, a spokesman for the club, based in Waterdale, said: “Following the sad news that The Trades has closed its doors, we have a message for all their members.

“We will give complimentary membership to The Catholic Club for the rest of this year. Please drop in and ask for details.”

The Trades, which moved into the Frenchgate Centre in 2008 and had previously been based on St Sepulchre Gate and before that on North Bridge.