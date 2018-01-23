Doncaster's One Direction star Louis Tomlinson donates £7000 to ill fan

Doncaster's One Direction star Louis Tomlinson has generously donated a whopping £7000 to help a fan in America who suffers from a rare brain condition.

The 26-year-old came to the aid of nine-year-old Rylee Sanford after reading about her plight in dealing with a rare brain malformation called bilateral close-lipped schizencephaly, which has left her unable to walk unaided.

Louis Tomlinson's donation on the site.

A YouCaring fundraising page was launched by the girl's family who are hoping to raise more than £10, 000 to make alterations to their home in Georgia, America, that would give Rylee more freedom.

The page caught Louis' attention after it mentioned that the youngster loves One Direction stars “Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne.”

Among about 100 supporters listed as donating small sums was a Louis Tomlinson who gave $10, 000 - about £7100 - along with the message: "Sending you all the love! Louis x.”

His former bandmate Zayn Malik also took to Twitter to share a link to the campaign leading to a spike in donations.

Thanks to Bessacarr-born Louis and other well-wishers the fund is now just over £1000 off reaching its target.

Writing on the YouCaring site, the girl's parents thanked Louis and Zayn for their support: “We are forever grateful for the 1d members and fans.

"We can never thank everyone enough for the donations and shares.”

Since One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, singer Tomlinson has put together a girl band and launched his own solo career.

Last year it was revealed that former Hall Cross School pupil Louis is now worth a whopping £50 million thanks to his pop career.