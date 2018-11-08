Doncaster’s Nadia aims for top Supermodel title

Along with working nights, processing live data for the horse-racing department of the Press Association in Howden, Doncaster's Nadia King keeps busy promoting the work of the Marine Conservation Society, hiking for health and for charity, and working on an Open University journalism degree.

Next week, however, she competes in the Supermodel England Grand Final representing Yorkshire.

A public vote is involved, and those who might want to do so can support Nadia by liking the Supermodel England facebook page, then liking Nadia's photograph on the site.

The 22 year old first got involved in pageants in 2014, as a confidence boost, and because she had been introduced to that world during studies at Doncaster College in hair and media make-up.

In her first major event, Miss Yorkshire, she took the crown, and was amazed.

"My mum was there and it was just surreal. I was so inexperienced I couldn't believe I'd won, " said Nadia.

"Pageants are hard work, but you have a really great time. There's no bitchiness, just friendliness. I met my best friend at a pageant three years ago and we've travelled all over together since.

"In the future, ideally, I'd like to work in television, broadcasting, and on documentaries, to do with history, science, all kinds of subjects…...so this sort of experience all ties in.

"I've competed in the UK Power Pageant three times, with 80 to 90 girls taking part, and have always been placed in the top 10 or 15.

"Last year I was runner-up in the Supermodel England final, which is how I qualified for this year's event on November 17 at The Fairway Hotel, Barnsley.

"I'm a bit nervous but more excited this time.

“I have to model three outfits, one being fashion wear, another modelling a hat and fascinator, and then evening wear.

“There are two titles that enable the winners to go on and compete internationally.....that's something I've not done yet. It would be fabulous…I love to visit new places."

Supermodel England is the country's leading modelling pageant, open to women aged 16 to 29 who can be single, married or divorced and have children or not.

Embracing all ages, shapes and sizes, the competition allows applicants of varying experience to work towards their modeling goals while representing the towns that they live and grew up in.

In total, there will be three national winners: World Supermodel England, World Teen Supermodel England and Top Model of England.

As part of the competition, Nadia is supporting Zoe's Place Baby Hospice, an independent charity providing palliative, respite and end of care life to babies and infants aged from birth to five years.

Earlier this year, Nadia raised £500 by doing a sponsored charity hike, hiking 21 miles from Whitby to Scarborough.

She trained for the trek by hihking over the Seven Sisters, and said that was much more arduous than the coastal fundraiser.

“I love to get out walking, whether it’s round here, or North Yorkshire or the Peak District, where my partner’s parents live, “ she added. “It’s good exercise and the fresh air and views are so much better than the gym.

You can follow Nadia’s pageanting journey on her facebook page 'Supermodel Yorkshire 2018' and also on Instagram as 'missnadiaking'.

Originally from Scunthorpe, Nadia "fell in love" with Doncaster while studying in the town, and didn't want to leave.

She stayed near the town centre first of all, and now has a place in Askern.

"I really enjoyed doing a Level 3 in hair and media make-up at college, she said. "But as soon as I qualified I knew it wasn't what I wanted to do as a full-time career.

"I'd encourage anyone to get involved in pageants.

“They are becoming much more known now, and people realise how they can boost confidence and open doors in all sorts of ways.

“You meet so many great people.

"Now there's a Miss South Yorkshire Pageant there are many more girls from Doncaster getting in to it, which is good to see.”