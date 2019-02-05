Doncaster’s Maria is the new ‘Jayne McDonald’

Her great singing voice has landed a Doncaster woman the job of her dreams.

Maria Myatt will take to the high seas this month, as a singer on board Marella Dream, part of the third largest fleet of cruise ships in the UK.

The former Don Valley pupil was recruited by Yorkshire based Peel Entertainment following a number of hotly contested auditions held across the country.

Marella Cruises, famous for their West End style shows, have helped to launch many young people’s careers in the entertainment industry, including Cleopatra Joseph and Joseph Fletcher, who are both currently starring in West End productions.

Maria said: “This will be my first cruise with Marella, so I am incredibly excited.

“The whole process has been really enjoyable from the auditions at Pineapple Dance Studios in London to the last 10 weeks where myself and the team have lived and worked together 24/7 to get all the shows ready.

“It’s been very demanding as I perform several solos, but I have enjoyed every minute and can’t wait to become part of the Marella team!”

All together, the onboard entertainment team comprises 12 singers and dancers drawn from all over Europe.

They will present an itinerary of 11 shows – performed twice nightly on a two week rotation – throughout a 10-month tour of the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean.

To follow Maria’s journey onboard Marella Dream visit www.facebook.com/peeltalent and www.instagram.com/peeltalent.

Anyone currently looking for an entertainment based job at sea can send a CV and covering letter with show reel to: info@peeltalent.com