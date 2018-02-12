Doncaster's Jeremy Clarkson 'to host new series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'

Doncaster TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson is reportedly in talks to host a new series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

The Grand Tour and former Top Gear host is being tipped to replace Chris Tarrant as presenter in a remade version of the game show which was dropped from schedules in 2014 after 15 years on air.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Clarkson, 57, would take over the hotseat, dishing out the questions as contestants bid to win £1 million.

A source told the publication: 'Jeremy is a huge character and the bosses are convinced he is going to come in and really make the show his own.

'As well as interviewing contestants and giving answers, he'll be injecting plenty of humour.

'The show was a huge hit last time around and the hope is that it'll live up to that success the second time around.'

The rebooted series is reportedly being produced by Stellify Media, who also successfully revived Blind Date on Channel 5 with host Paul O'Grady.

The programme began in 1998 and became an instant hit due to its nail-biting tension and huge jackpot.

At its peak, Millionaire was a huge hit for ITV, drawing in audiences of over 19 million, and in total five people managed to scoop the top prize.