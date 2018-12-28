Doncaster’s Flying Scotsman to star in TV documentary tonight

Doncaster’s legendary Flying Scotsman will steam onto televisions across the nation tonight as the star of a new BBC documentary.

Flying Scotsman: From The Footplate will give viewers the chance to take a glimpse of what its like to be in the cab of the world’s most famous steam loco which was built in the town in 1923.

The Flying Scotsman locomotive steaming in to Doncaster where it was built in 1923.

READ MORE: Doncaster’s Flying Scotsman steams ahead

Airing at 7pm on BBC4, the programme will take viewers on a journey along the length of the Severn Valley Railway, with 'cab cameras' capturing all the action from the footplate.

Veteran driver Roger Norfolk and fireman Ryan Green guide the national treasure through the beautiful countryside of the English midlands, from Bridgnorth to Kidderminster.

READ MORE: The Doncaster businessman who saved and restored the Flying Scotsman

Roger and Ryan also explain the skills involved in taking control of the Scotsman, while hundreds of enthusiasts watch and wave from platforms, bridges and surrounding fields.

Built at Doncaster Plant Works nearly 100 years ago to the designs of Sir Nigel Gresley, it became the first steam locomotive to be officially authenticated at reaching 100 miles per hour on 30 November 1934.

READ MORE: Original nameplate from Doncaster’s Flying Scotsman sells for £64,500

Retired from regular service in 1963 after covering 2.08 million miles, it is now owned by the National Railway Museum in York and is back in service after a major overhaul.