Muslim women are being given the chance to see Doncaster Rovers in action – with tickets to an upcoming match.

The invite is open to Muslim women across Doncaster to see Rovers in action against Walsall at the Keepmoat Stadium on March 30.

Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium

READ MORE: FA charge for Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann after Charlton outburst

Doncaster Community Development, which is helping to organise the event, said the visit includes a walk around the stadium, a tour, and tickets to enjoy the match.

The invite is also open to children. Anyone interested in attending should contact Akeela Mohammed on 07967 707426. Fans should meet at 11.45am for a 3pm kick off.

READ MORE: Doncaster Rovers boss reflects on Charlton draw and mulls over ‘wrong’ offside decisions

Meanwhile, Trax FM have been giving primary school children across Doncaster and Bassetlaw the chance to win tickets for every pupil in their school to see a Rovers match. Each pupil will also get a second ticket for a parent/ guardian.

READ MORE: Doncaster Rovers: Herbie Kane will need ‘nursing’ says Grant McCann

The next match you can win tickets for is Rovers' home match against Walsall.

To nominate your school visit www.traxfm.co.uk