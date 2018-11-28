Doncaster Rovers in desperate bid to find barber for Movember moustache shave off

Doncaster Rovers have launched an eleventh hour bid to track down a local barber for a charity shave tomorrow night.

Members of the club’s Fit Rovers project have been growing moustaches throughout November for the annual Movember charity fundraising campaign.

Scores of the group’s male course members are due to have their facial hair shaved off tomorrow night at the Keepmoat Stadium – but the event is now under threat after organisers were let down by a barber at the last minute.

Fit Rovers spokesman Nick Gillott said: “We have been let down at the last minute and we now don’t have a barber to do the shaving.

“We are looking for a barber in Doncaster who can step in and do the job at the last minute.”

“Unfortunately we can’t pay, but we will be able to promote the event across social media and as its all for charity, its all for a good cause.”

The barber will be needed to carry out a number of shaves at the stadium between 6pm and 8pm tomorrow night.

Anyone who can help should contact the Fit Rovers project on 07841000548.