Doncaster Rovers fans burn off 11,000 calories by biking to Rotherham United clash

A team of Doncaster Rovers fans burned off 11,000 calories by biking to Rotherham United's New York Stadium ahead of Saturday's South Yorkshire derby.

The nine-strong group cycled 33 miles across the Trans Pennine Trail to make it in time for the kick off.

Between them, they burnt a whopping 11,700 calories, the equivalent of 41 slices of pizza or 57 pints of beer!

Although they may have wanted to drown their sorrows afterwards after Rovers slipped to an agonising 2-1 defeat after the Millers hit two goals in injury time.

The bikers used equipment and cycles thanks to Doncaster Council and Club Doncaster Foundation’s bike library

Health and wellbeing coordinator, Scott Copeland commented: “I’m so proud of everyone who did the ride, the work ethos to make it through the journey and keep everyone going was incredible to see.

“It was a huge challenge for us all, many of the group hadn’t been on a bike in years, but what was great to hear was that many of them want to start cycling now.

“We’re looking to put on more of these events throughout the year for anyone who is interested in challenging themselves, meeting new friends and adapting a new healthy lifestyle.”

There are a range of adult and children’s bikes and equipment available to borrow from Club Doncaster Foundation’s bike library, free of charge.

For more information about how to borrow one, or the activities provided by Club Doncaster Foundation, contact the team on 01302 764663.