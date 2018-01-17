Doncaster real ale champion stands down due to health issues

A Doncaster real ale enthusiast who has chaired the town's branch of the Campaign For Real Ale has stood down due to his health.

Bob Kiddle, who has been at the helm of Doncaster and District CAMRA since 2011, has announced he is stepping down as chairman and also from the branch committee "for health reasons."

Ian Jones has replaced him as chairman.

In the latest edition of Doncaster CAMRA's Donny Drinker magazine, secretary Dave Bartley paid tribute to Mr Kiddle, a retired teacher.

He said: "Bob has been a CAMRA member since the very early days in the 70s.

"He didn’t become really active in the branch until retiring from teaching about 10 years ago.

"Bob decided earlier this year to step down from the branch committee for health reasons. He’ll still be around though, enjoying his ale and socialising.

"On behalf of all of us, thanks, Bob. You’ll be a hard act to follow."

Mr Kiddle joined the branch committee in 2007 as pubs officer and remained in the post for four years.

During that time he created a comprehensive database of all the pubs in the branch area.

Added Mr Bartley: "Bob has travelled the length and breadth of our area making presentations, meeting licensees and brewers and socialising with members.

"His speeches are always entertaining and well-researched. He’s also represented the branch to politicians, councillors and officials of the various organisations we deal with. I think it’s fair to say he’s worked hard and enjoyed himself at the same time."

