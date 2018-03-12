Doncaster rapist jailed again for using false name

A convicted rapist from Doncaster has been put behind bars again for using a false name and failing to notify police of a change of address.

In 2004, Neil Guy was sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping and indecently assaulting a young girl.

As part of his sentence, Guy, aged 38, was subject to notification requirements that means he is legally obliged to inform the police of changes in his circumstances such as if he stays at a new address for seven consecutive nights or more or if he changes his name.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how Guy, of Christchurch Road, Doncaster Town Centre breached both of those notification requirements between June and September last year.

Nicola Quinney, prosecuting, told the court how Guy contacted a woman on Facebook concerning a car he was selling with a profile set-up under the name Sammy Williams.

She said: "The defendant attended at her address and the documentation for the car was filed under the name Neil Guy. He was challenged and he gave the explanation that he two names, due to problems with a previous partner."

Ms Quinney told the court that in addition to setting up a Facebook profile under the name Sammy Williams, Guy had also set up a profile on dating site, Plenty of Fish, using the same alias.

Guy breached the notification requirement concerning a new address between July 19 and September 30 last year, when he stayed at an address in Hull with a woman he had entered into a new relationship with.

He denied spending seven or more nights there, but cell site data recovered by the police showed his mobile phone had been using a phone mast near to his new partner's home on 38 out of 53 days.

Guy pleaded guilty to the breach concerning the change of name, and was found guilty of the other breach during a trial held at Doncaster Magistrates' Court.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Guy has previously been convicted of breaching the order.

Defending, Michael Cane-Soothill said in mitigation: "There's no suggestion he has been attempting to contact or groom any children.

"Breaches of this order are serious, and I've told him the courts will take a dim view of anyone who breaches a court order."

During a hearing held on Friday, the judge, Recorder Simon Eckersley, jailed Guy for two years for the breaches.