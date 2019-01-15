Doncaster pub announces plans for Brexit celebration party

A Doncaster pub has announced plans to celebrate Brexit – on the day the UK leaves the European Union.

The Three Horse Shoes announced details of a 'Brexit Celebrations’ event on its Facebook page.

The Three Horse Shoes pub is hosting an event to celebrate Brexit

READ MORE: Doncaster’s Jeremy Clarkson calls Brexit voters ‘coffin dodging idiots who don’t want to live next to Syrians’

The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled to be held on March 29 – the date Britain is due to leave the EU.

A post added: “Details to be finalised, but something worth celebrating.”

READ MORE: Doncaster’s DFS warns of delays to sofas over Brexit

The pub, which is based at the end of North Bridge, describes itself as a “proper English pub with a good selection of cask ales, draught beers, lagers and ciders” as well as “lots of wine and gins.”

Doncaster voted by 69% to 31% to leave the EU in the 2016 Referendum – one of the top 20 highest Leave voting areas in Britain and the highest in Yorkshire.

READ MORE: Is Brexit good or bad for Doncaster?