Doncaster pro-EU campaigners join million strong London People's Vote march

Members of Best for Doncaster on the People's Vote march.

Members of Best for Doncaster joined hundreds of thousands of people from across Britain and converged on London on Saturday to join the march demanding a People’s Vote on any Brexit deal.

Nearly a thousand arrived in 17 chartered coaches from Leeds, Sheffield, Bradford, Hull, York, Harrogate, Huddersfield and Barnsley, with many more travelling independently - this included Doncaster protesters who mostly travelled by train.

The group joined more than a million protesters in London.

Yorkshire protesters gathered en masse for the start of the march and arrays of blue and white Yorkshire flags were visible across the length of the march, which stretched through the capital ending in Parliament Square. Many gathered to watch a performance by the Yorkshire Remain Voice Choir and brass band, next to the Duke of York column, two thirds of the way along the march route.

Louise Houghton, chair of South & West Yorkshire for Europe, one of 17 pro EU groups affiliated to Yorkshire for Europe, said: “Our voices were heard by our MPs sitting in the House of Commons. They refused to let Johnson bully them into voting without first scrutinising the detail of his disastrous deal. Now they need to put the decision back to the people - it's the only way to end this nightmare."

“Johnson’s Brexit deal is worse than Theresa May’s deal, which was rejected by Parliament three times and which Johnson resigned over.

“This deal does away with employment and environmental protections and it endangers peace in Northern Ireland - the backstop hasn’t been removed; the insurance policy that was only going to kick in if no alternative arrangements were found by the end of the transition period has now been brought forward to come into effect immediately, placing a customs’ border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.