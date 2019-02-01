And up and coming Doncaster musician is rumoured to be dating US chart star Halsey after the pair were spotted together at the singer’s US home.

Doncaster rocker Yungblud was pictured with the Eastside and Closer singer at her home in Los Angeles.

The pair were first linked in November following her split from rapper G-Eazy and she has posted several photos of the pair together on Instagram in recent months.

The 24-year-old, who has had two UK number one singles and two top twenty albums, was spotted arriving at her home with Yungblud with groceries and guitar equipment after an evening out in LA.

The Doncaster singer, 21, who is being tipped for the top has already enjoyed a sell-out UK tour and has more dates across the globe planned for this year.

The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, comes from a musical background – his dad Justin is a vintage guitar dealer and his grandad Rick played with glam rock legends T-Rex in the 70s.

Rick and Justin also ran Doncaster’s famed Music Ground guitar emporium in the 80s and 90s.

His debut album 21st Century Liability won rave reviews and he is being tipped by the music press to become one of the industry’s hottest stars.

Last summer he has wowed audiences at festivals worldwide including Rock Am Ring in Germany, Splendour in the Grass in Australia, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Pukkelpop in Belgium, alongside touring the US on the last ever Vans Warped Tour.

He has also performed at the Reading and Leeds Festival last year.

A multi-instrumentalist who plays guitar, bass, piano, and drums, he first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10.

Halsey has enjoyed two top twenty albums in the UK while singles Closer and Eastside both hit the top of the British charts.