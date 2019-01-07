Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson nominated for National Television Award

Doncaster pop and TV star Louis Tomlinson has been nominated for a prestigious National Television Award.

The former One Direction star has been shortlisted in the Best TV judge category for the awards which will be broadcast live on ITV on January 22.

Louis Tomlinson is up for a National Television Award. Photo: Ray Burmiston/Thames/Syco/ITV

The 27-year-old has carved out a new career for himself as a judge on The X-Factor – and will go head to head with his’ boss’ Simon Cowell for the award.

Fellow pop star and X-Factor judge Robbie Williams is also one of the contenders while Judge Rinder star Robert Rinder and Britain’s Got Talent favourite David Walliams are also in the mix.

The singer, who hails from Bessacarr, found fame on the show with One Direction and returned as a judge for its most recent series.