Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson makes charity's Christmas wishes come true

Doncaster pop star, Louis Tomlinson, has helped to make the Christmas wishes of dozens of sick youngsters being treated at a children's hospice come true.

A spokesman for the Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice explained: "Louis got in touch just before Christmas to find out if the charity needed any gifts for its families.

"When Bluebell Wood suggested Louis take a look at its Amazon wish-list, little did it expect him buy everything left on the list, but that’s exactly what he did.

"As many supporters regularly ask Bluebell Wood about suitable gifts, the hospice set up a wish-list on Amazon to give people a guide on the kind of games, toys and books most often appreciated by the children, young adults and their carers during their time at the hospice.

"Lots of supporters used the wish-list to buy gifts for the charity in the run up to Christmas, but there were still quite a few items left over."

Emma Doughty, Head of Family Support and Wellbeing Services, said: “It was a wonderful surprise to get a call from Louis’ team to let us know he wanted to give some gifts to our families at Christmas, but when he then decided to buy everything left on the list we were stunned. This was an amazing and unexpected bonus. He really is a star supporter of Bluebell Wood.

“Thanks to the generosity of everyone who has purchased from our wish-list we now have a fantastic supply of arts, crafts, books, sensory toys and games for our children and young adults to enjoy with their families whenever they are here. We’d like to say a big thank you to Louis and every other person who has made a purchase. It’s helping to make a huge difference to our families.”

Bluebell Wood supports 250 families both at its North Anston hospice and in family homes each year, click here for more information.