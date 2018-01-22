Doncaster pie restaurant in talks with potential new owners in bid to stay open

A Doncaster town centre pie restaurant which announced its closure earlier this month is in talks with potential new owners in a bid to stay open.

The Yorkshire Pie House in Silver Street is continuing to trade while discussions take place about its future.

Earlier this month, the takeaway, which opened its doors six years ago, announced plans to close unless a new buyer could be found.

Now current owner Andy Milner has said that for the time being the restaurant remains in business and he is hopeful it will stay open.

He said: "Contrary to popular belief, the Pie House is not closed and hopefully will not close. We still believe that there is a big future for a good food takeaway in Doncaster.

"We are in discussions with a couple of parties who want to buy the business and would love to hear from anyone else who is interested in continuing our work."

He said that the takeaway was open from Friday to Sunday from 11am until late with delivery also available until 9.30pm each day.

On New Year's Day, Mr Milner took to the takeaway's Facebook page to announce its impending closure.

He wrote: "Sorry to tell all our amazing customers that the Pie House will shortly close its' doors for good.

"We would however love the Pie House to continue. "If we don't find a buyer then we will sadly close our doors once we have sold our current stock."

The restaurant opened its doors in 2012 and has become known for a series of pie eating challenges and unusual recipes.

He added: "We really believe that The Pie House should be a huge part of Doncaster's future, hopefully a new pair of eyes could make it a success and would love to talk to anyone interested in taking it to the next level."