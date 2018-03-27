Doncaster Peter Kay tribute 'raking in cash' after comedian cancels £40m tour

A Doncaster based tribute to comedian Peter Kay is reportedly raking in cash through sell-out gigs after the real comedian was forced to cancel his £40m sell-out tour.

Lee Lard, who performs Kay's famous routines on stage, has been in demand since the Bolton funnyman was forced to axe his arena tour of Britain due to 'unforeseen family circumstances.' last year.

Kay apologised to fans in December saying he had ‘'not made the decision lightly'’ but had cancelled the shows due to "unforeseen family circumstances".

However, fans craving laughs from the Northern comic’s act have been flocking to see his tribute on stage.

A source told the Daily Star: "To say Lee's show has bridged a gap is an understatement.

"He is utterly brilliant and performs a heart-felt tribute to the main man. Thanks to Lee thousands of fans are still able to get their Peter Kay fix."

Lee Lard is in demand after Peter Kay cancelled his UK tour.

Lee, who appeared in the video for Tony Christie’s ‘Is This the Way to Amarillo’ alongside Kay in 2005, sells up to 200 shows a year doing his impression of one of Britain’s most-loved stand-ups.

His manager told the Sun Online: ‘’Lee has been booking shows for 14 years. He’s the only tribute to Peter Kay in the country and does around 150-200 shows a year.

‘’Peter knows Lee well, he appeared in the Amarillo video with him.’’

Announcing the axed tour on Twitter, the Phoenix Nights star wrote: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects.

Peter Kay was forced to cancel his tour due to unforeseen family circumstances.

"This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first.

"I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media.

"I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I'm very sorry.

Lee Lard.

"Customers for Peter Kay's Live Arena Tour and Dance for Life shows will be refunded from their original point of purchase and any specific ticket queries should be directed to them.''

The comic had scheduled more than 100 shows around the country and fans scrambled to snap up tickets.

The tour included stops in cities such as Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds as well as nine shows at London's O2 Arena.

Lee, whose real name is Lee Sullivan, originally hails from Askern and has cut his hair like his tribute, slimmed down to 17 stone and polished his Lancastrian accent to become the UK's premiere Peter Kay tribute.