Doncaster people named among flirtiest in UK

People in Doncaster are among some of the flirtiest in the UK, a new survey has revealed.

And the best ways of attracting a new partner in time for Valentine's Day have also been revealed in the study.

The study by nutrition brand Myprotein named Yorkshire as the UK’s flirtiest region - and found that gyms are a popular place for flirting.

According to the results, the best technique for flirting in the gym is to ‘just smile and try to make conversation’ while the least popular flirting method is to ‘stare at them’

82% of people are flattered when they’re shown some romantic attention in the gym, while women have a higher success rate flirting (57%) than men (50%) but over half are too shy to give it a go.

The best technique was voted as ‘just smile and try to make conversation’ with over half of respondents (57%) saying this was the preferred way to meet someone, followed by ‘make friends in common to talk to them’ (14%).

The University of Bath, celebrity mathematician Rachel Riley and the dating website eHarmony, found that talking to people in the gym increases your odds of finding 'the one' by 15%. This agrees with the study which found trying to make conversation the best flirting technique.

In contrast, 43% of people thought ‘stare at them’ was the worst technique, followed by ‘show off in front of them’ (26%), to attract a mate in the gym.

Yorkshire and the Humber had the highest percentage of people who had admitted to having flirted in the gym (38%) giving them the title of flirtiest region.