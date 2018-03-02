Doncaster people given chance to have their say on Brexit

People in Doncaster are being given the chance to have their voices heard on Brexit at a special meeting next week.

The Centre for Brexit Studies will come to Doncaster on March 8 when local people will be able to go along and have their say about the UK's decision to leave the European Union.

Hosted by Birmingham City University, the event will take place at Doncaster Museum between 6pm and 8pm.

A spokesman for the organisers said: "Do you feel that you don't have a say regarding how Brexit is handled?

"Do you want your voice heard? Whilst there has been a lot mentioned in public debate about what people 'want' or 'think', the truth is that the 'experts' still really don't know.

The Centre for Brexit Studies, the UK's premier research unit devoted to understanding the public perceptions of Brexit, wants to hear people's views .

The spokesman added: "This free event will help us put together material to better inform public debate and government policy.

"Our panel will take your questions and offer their own insights, so please come along to our public meeting. You'll be made most welcome."