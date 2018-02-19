Doncaster park honoured with its own beer

A popular Doncaster park has been honoured - with its very own beer.

Sandall Park has become the first park in Doncaster to be awarded the accolade - and the brew, created by Doncaster Brewery, will go on sale for the first time this weekend.

Don Crabtree, spokesman for the Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which helps look after the park said: "We have been in discussions for some time with Donny Brewery about having a beer named after the park.

"And it's now ready for the pumps!"

Doncaster Brewery owners Ian and Alison Blaylock name all their brews after local Doncaster places and each one is named for its history.

Added Don: "Our beer is a red beer to reflect the clay of the brick works from which the park originated.

"And our label has a photo of the park and the Doncaster crest - allowed by special permission from the council -only Donny Brewery and The Tourist Information Centre are allowed to use it."

It will be on sale from February 25 at the brewery tap in Young Street from 2pm.

Everyone is invited to attend the launch and the beer will be available to buy in bottles.

Sandall Park was first opened as a park in 1939 at the outbreak of war and has been renovated by the Friends of Sandall Park Group over recent years following several decades of decline.