A new list revealing the UK’s most money-obsessed places puts the town in sixth spot nationally.

The results are based on digital wealth management firm Nutmeg’s analysis of internet behaviour and search queries in Doncaster.

Nutmeg analysed the most commonly asked questions about money in the UK.

People in Doncaster are obsessed with money, according to the survey.

It found that ‘how to make money’ is the most Googled money-related question while the second most asked question is ‘how to make money online.’

‘How to save money’ is positioned third in terms of search.

It also found that not all cities in the UK have the same thirst for finding answers to these questions.

Nutmeg combined the number of average monthly searches for relevant money-related queries with data about population in UK cities, to develop an index that shows which cities have the highest percentage of their 18+ population looking for the ways to make money.

Bedford topped the chart, followed by Aberdeen, Nottingham, Birmingham and Manchester and then Doncaster, suggesting that these towns and cities had the highest percentage of their adult population keen to explore ways of making extra money .

London is positioned in the middle of the ranking as the 16th most money-driven city in the country, while Plymouth, Edinburgh, Southampton, Cardiff and Milton Keynes share the bottom of the list as the least money-driven cities in the UK.

Lisa Caplan, head of financial advice, Nutmeg, said: “At a time when the gig economy and side-hustles are on the rise in the UK, it’s interesting to see those cities where people are looking to supplement their income.