Doncaster named as one of top ten places in UK for first time home buyers

Doncaster been named as one of the most affordable places in the country for first time buyers.

Property prices in the town are among some of the cheapest in Britain and property firm Zoopla ranked the town as the ninth best place in the country with the average property price £115,000.

The most affordable location for first-time buyers was Hull, with other cities and towns in the north also featuring strongly in the list.

Middlesbrough was second while Liverpool was ranked third place for the most affordable locations for first-time buyers.

The study took into account a variety of other factors, including tax relief available on stamp duty and the cost of servicing a mortgage versus paying rent.

Each area was given a score out of 10, with Hull reaching an impressive 8.35 compared to a national average of 7.29. Doncaster notched up a score of 8.12.

The survey found that first time buyers in Doncaster need an average deposit of £17,297.

By contrast, the south of the country is less affordable, according to the Zoopla research.

Those looking to buy their first home in the south can expect to spend around £520,000 on a property and would need an average deposit of more than £77,000, it claimed.

London, Cambridge and Brighton were the top three least affordable places.