Doncaster named as one of most likely places in UK to have YOUR job stolen by a robot

Doncaster has been named as one of the worst places in the UK where people risk losing their jobs to robots and computers.

New research shows has revealed which cities and towns put Brits most at risk of losing their jobs to machines and computers by 2030 - and Doncaster was named in the top ten.

The whole survey is bad news for the North - with all ten of the worst places based in the Midlands or the North.

Research by the Centre for Cities think-tank shows how employment outside of England's southern cities could be decimated over the next 12 years.

But the safest cities are almost entirely based in the South, with the exception of a few key hubs like Edinburgh and York.

The fear is that the pace of low-skilled jobs being replaced by machines and computer systems will ramp up more quickly in areas that are already struggling economically.

Andrew Carter, Chief Executive of Centre for Cities, said: "Automation and globalisation will bring huge opportunities to increase prosperity and jobs, but there is also a real risk that many people and places will lose out."

"The time to act is now – national and local leaders need to ensure that people in cities across the North and Midlands can share the benefits these changes could offer."

These are the top 10 cities most likely to experience job losses thanks to automation, along with the share of jobs likely to be lost by 2030:

1. Mansfield

2. Sunderland

3. Wakefield

4. Stoke

5. Doncaster

6. Blackburn

7. Northampton

8. Dundee

9. Huddersfield

10. Telford

Robots are mooted to replace 21% of jobs across Britain by 2030 but places in the south, such as Oxford where job creation is tipped to include lots of high-skill, high-pay positions was deemed safe.

The survey said that jobs that require little to no skill or knowledge are most at risk from automation