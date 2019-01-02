Doncaster named as one of booziest places in Britain

Doncaster has been named as one of the booziest towns and cities in Britain, according to new Government figures.

Doncaster was named among 222 areas classed as being overrun with problem bars and pubs, the new statistics from the Home Office reveal.

Doncaster has been named as one of Britain's booziest places.

READ MORE: Doncaster health chief’s fears after drink spiking cases triple

The town was the only one in South Yorkshire named in the rundown of problem drinking zones and just one of five local authority areas in the Yorkshire and Humber region.

Leeds, North East Lincolnshire, Scarborough and York were the others listed in the report.

READ MORE: Revealed: The top 60 UK towns and cities that drink the most booze – where does Doncaster rank?

The towns and cities all have identified "problem" areas for alcohol-related behaviour, according to the Government figures.

Town hall chiefs are said to be told to identify areas where local clubs and bars are "giving rise to specific problems that could undermine … prevention of crime and disorder and public safety".

READ MORE: If you are planning a dry January, how many in Doncaster will be joining you?

Dr David Green, of the Civitas think-tank, told the Daily Mail: "Late-night drinking has not been without harmful consequences, and it has not led to the development of a tranquil night-time culture.

"It has led to an increase in rowdyism at a time when the police are under strain."

A Home Office spokesman said: "We are committed to reforming late night levies so that more areas make effective use of them to deal with problem individuals and premises."