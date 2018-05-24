Doncaster music studio to host open day for budding stars

A Doncaster music studio is to open its doors next month for an open day which will allow budding stars to get a glimpse of how to get a first foot on the ladder of the music industry.

Supanova Studios in Armthorpe will be hosting the event on Saturday, June 2 when people of all ages will be able to come along and see inside the studios and get an insight into how songs are put together and recorded.

The studio in Gunhills Lane opened in 2014 and is currently in the process of expanding after becoming a hit with bands from across the region who use the studios to practice and record.

Owner Jase Burns is using the open day to launch renowned local drummer Ian West setting up his Ian West School of Drums drum tuition classes at the studio.

Would be drummers and other musicians will be able to go along to the event which runs between noon and 3pm and get a taste of the music industry.

For more details, visit www.supanovastudios.com or email info@supanovastudios.com