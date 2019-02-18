A rising Doncaster music star has been pictured on a luxury yacht in Australia’s Sydney Harbour with girlfriend and US singing sensation Halsey.

Yungblud, who was born and brought up in Doncaster, is understood to have been dating the American star for several months and the pair have been pictured together on several occasions in recent months.

Halsey and Yungblud are dating, according to reports. (Photo: Getty Images).

The pair were photographed soaking up the sun aboard the yacht with the 24-year-old sporting a powder pink bikini while Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, opted for pink shorts.

At one point, the 20-year-old Doncaster lad could be glimpsed laying back in Halsey's lap as she sat legs akimbo down by the stern, according to the Daily Mail.

For their yachting excursion, they chose a vessel called the Element that can be chartered for $1,200 an hour for a minimum of three hours.

Yungblud's social media revealed that he brought Halsey onstage during a concert of his in Sydney this week and the pair performed their new song 11 Minutes.

It is also understood that Yungblud and Halsey have visited Doncaster in recent months.

The pair were first linked in November following her split from rapper G-Eazy and she has posted several photos of the pair together on Instagram in recent months.

The 24-year-old has had two UK number one singles and two top twenty albums while the Doncaster singer has already enjoyed a sell-out UK tour and has more dates across the globe planned for this year.

He comes from a musical background – his dad Justin is a vintage guitar dealer and his grandad Rick played with glam rock legends T-Rex in the 70s.

His debut album 21st Century Liability won rave reviews and he is being tipped by the music press to become one of the industry’s hottest stars.

Last summer he has wowed audiences at festivals worldwide including Rock Am Ring in Germany, Splendour in the Grass in Australia, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Pukkelpop in Belgium, alongside touring the US on the last ever Vans Warped Tour. He has also performed at the Reading and Leeds Festival last year.