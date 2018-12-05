Forget your traditional tinsel and trimmings – a Doncaster mum is set to sparkle this festive season with this stunning Disney themed Christmas tree.

Sam Pashley hit on the idea of decorating her tree with Disney toys after a recent family holiday to Disney World in Florida.

The Pashley family have created a Disney themed Christmas tree.

And the Wadworth mum-of-two has now become a viral web sensation after sharing the photo of her colourful creation on social media.

She said: “The response has been incredible. Everyone thinks it looks amazing.

“Loads of people have seen it and commented on how good it looks.”

Daughters Lacey and Harriet are huge Disney fans.

Sam came up with the tree – which is festooned with soft toys of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Dumbo, The Seven Dwarves and even a Pluto popcorn maker – as the family flew home from the United States.

She said: “We’d had a fabulous two week holiday and we’d had such a magical time that we didn’t want the magic to end.

“My two girls have always been Disney fans and we already had a lot of Disney toys so it didn’t really cost anything to decorate the tree.”

The family hit on the tree after a trip to Disney World.

Armed with boxes of traditional baubles, Sam spent hours finishing off the tree with the toys – finishing it off with the Pluto popcorn maker, one of the family’s souvenirs from their “holiday of a lifetime.”

And the tree now takes pride of place in the family’s home with husband Adam and girls Lacey, 11 and Harriet, five all enjoying the attention the decoration has brought.

“It wasn’t expensive to do at all,” added Sam. “It is the first time I’ve done anything like this, but it might not be the last.

The family's Disney tree features Pluto and Mickey Mouse models.

“We are all huge Disney fans now and we’d love to go back to Disney World.

“I post a picture of my Christmas tree on Instagram most year,” she said. “But the response to this one has been incredible.”