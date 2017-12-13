Doncaster MP Ed Miliband re-invents himself as leather-clad biker for Christmas card

This is Doncaster North MP and former Labour leader Ed Miliband as you've never seen him before.

For Ed swapped his usual tie and suit to become a leather clad-biker sitting astride a Harley-Davidson for his official Christmas card.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator.

In the fun pic, Ed is seen sporting a black leather jacket, white t-shirt and blue denim jeans - as well as a rather natty pair of shades.

He is pictured smiling at the camera clutching a sandwich - in scenes reminiscent of John Travolta in hit movie Grease or perhaps Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator movies.

And to top it all, he's sat astride a motorbike - a far cry from his strait-laced stint as Labour leader.

The sarnie might well be an ironic nod to his infamous picture which showed him struggling to eat a bacon sandwich.

John Travolta in Grease.

The card, which has been sent out to dozens of organisations and businesses across Doncaster in the run up to the festive season, is the latest in a series of incidents which have seen Mr Miliband re-invent himself.

Earlier this year, he stood in for presenter Jeremy Vine on Radio 2, hosting a discussion about toilets and trying his hand at singing death metal.

He has also poked fun at himself on Twitter and recently told Prime Minister that she was incapable of running a "p*ss up in a brewery" over Brexit negotiations.