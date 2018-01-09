Doncaster MP criticises clothing brand over image of black child in 'monkey' hoodie

A Doncaster MP has hit out at a clothing brand for featuring a black child model in a hoodie bearing the quote 'Coolest monkey in the jungle.'

H&M, which has five stores in South Yorkshire, featured an image of the young model wearing a green hoodie with the slogan on its website.

Caroline Flint MP.

The company has now removed it following criticism online from people accusing the brand of being inappropriate, disgusting and negligent.

Don Valley MP Caroline Flint has now waded into the row, and described the company's decision to show the image as a 'disgrace'.

Speaking on the Channel 5 current affairs show The Wright Stuff this morning, The Labour politician said: "You could not make this up.

"They spend a lot of money on these campaigns and then they go and do something like this.

"This is a child, these children should be protected from this sort of exploitation. It is disgusting, it is disgraceful.

"You can see the connotations here and it is racist."

Fellow Labour MP Kate Osamor tweeted: "I was totally shocked, dismayed to say the very least to find this online imagine."

Alex Medina, who works in brand design, said it was negligent to place a black child in a top with such a slogan, while white children wore others.

He tweeted: "In the year 2018 there's no way brands or art directors can be this negligent and lack awareness.

"We have to do better."

A spokeswoman for the retailer said: "This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended."