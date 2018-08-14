Doncaster man's tournament tribute to mum

A highly successful charity football tournament run by a Balby man in memory of his late mum is to become an annual fixture.

Trainee surveyor Johnathan Crofts, 25, raised £6,300.64 in memory of his mother Karen Woodhouse who died from a brain tumour last November.

Johnathan held the tournament at Wheatley Hills RUFC to raise funds for The Brain Tumour Charity.

He said: “When mum was first diagnosed with a brain tumour, in July 2016, her condition deteriorated rapidly.

“We were told that there was no cure for her illness and no effective treatments.

“We were devastated, we wanted to fight this horrible disease but beyond radiotherapy and chemotherapy we were given no further options or support.

“I don’t want anyone else to go through what we went through and I hope that by supporting The Brain Tumour Charity, hopefully one day we can find a cure.”

Karen was diagnosed with a glioblastoma – the same high-grade cancer that former minister for public health and culture secretary Tessa Jowell died from on May 12 this year.

Little is known about the cause of glioblastomas, which are the most aggressive form of brain tumours in adults, with a life expectancy of only 12–15 months.

The community rallied round to support Johnathan’s seven-a-side Karen Woodhouse Memorial Tournament at Wheatley Hills RUFC, where DN5 United took the Champions’ title.

He added: “It was a huge team effort and I couldn’t have done it without everyone’s help and support.

“I want to thank all those who came along on the day, the players, the referees, the managers and everyone who made such generous donations for the raffle. That includes the Manchester United Foundation, Carshop Doncaster, Sytner Sheffield, Dovecoat Park, Pygott and Crone, FC Wadworth, Partydayz, Beauty by Amy, Nuffield Health, DFS, Jamaican Juice, Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield United, Hayseldon Select & Hayseldon VW, 1st Security Solutions, Scuff Medics, The Grill Shed, Jans Caribbean, LR Belle Aesthetics, Alison Crossland, Clean Detail, Go Ape, Elite Collective, DN5 Hair & Beauty, La Vela, Florida tanning, Perfect Harmony, Callum and Ryan Tinker, Dave Crofts, Craig Amo Needham, Laurie and Sam Parker and Mark Molyneux.

“A special thanks to Laurie and Sam Parker for all their hard work, help and support. I’ll definitely be back with another tournament next year.”

Johnathan was invited to attend a lab tour at the University of Nottingham, where The Brain Tumour Charity funds research.

He explained: “I met with a team including Dr James Dixon who are investigating new treatment options to treat glioblastoma.

“It was a pleasure to see how passionate and determined the team are about the project.

“The Brain Tumour Charity are doing so much to tackle this disease and I will continue to support this for the rest of my life."

Vajiha Hameed, Community Fundraising Manager for the North said: “Johnathan should be so pleased with this fantastic achievement in memory of his mum, who I am sure would have been so proud of him.”

Visit: www.thebraintumourcharity.org for information about brain tumours and how to help fund research.

Johnathan Crofts with Vajiha Hameed of The Brain Tumour Charity