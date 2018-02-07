Doncaster man’s efforts win his colleagues ‘time off for kindness’

Big-hearted recruitment specialist John Simpson has shown his stamina by helping to raise £55,000 for a children’s hospice.

John, a business development consultant with HR GO Recruitment in Silver Street, Doncaster, raised a total of £1,500 by taking part in the Paras’ 10 Challenge, a 10-mile endurance race.

This effort was to support valuable work being done in the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Huddersfield.

His impressive effort also led to John and his colleagues being granted extra leave each year so that they can continue to take part in fundraising to help good causes.

The course of the race had to be completed in less than three hours, with a 35-pound pack carried on the back.

HR GO, founded in 1957, celebrated its sixtieth anniversary with a nationwide 60 Acts of Kindness campaign.

Staff in Doncaster, across the UK, and in the firm’s Poland office, skydived, cycled, ran, walked, rattled collecting boxes, rode motorcycles, delivered food, knitted poppies, made coffee, helped children and volunteered many hours of their time to help others.

Their efforts raised more than £27,000 for a variety of charities, a sum that HR GO has matched with a similar donation to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, the firm’s chosen charity of the year.

Jack Parkinson, HR GO plc company chairman, said: “We wanted to celebrate 60 years in business by looking out to the communities that have contributed to our success.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm shown across the country and the huge efforts by John and the rest of the team.

“I want us now to look to the future and embed a strong culture of volunteering in our various companies.

“That’s why we are continuing the campaign by offering John and all staff two days’ extra paid leave every year to help a great cause of their choice.

“My late mother Betty, who founded the business, would have been proud of what they’ve achieved.”