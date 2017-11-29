Doncaster man jailed for sexually abusing girl under the age of 13

A 54-year-old Doncaster man has been jailed for more than four years, after he admitted to sexually abusing a girl under the age of 13 between 2009 and 2011.

Kenneth Geoffrey Sweeting, formerly of Moorends, Doncaster, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for the offences during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a girl under 13-years-old and one count of causing/inciting a girl under 13-years-old to engage in sexual activity at an earlier hearing.

The court heard how Sweeting abused his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in the Doncaster area between 2009 and 2011.

PC Adam Frost, from Doncaster’s Child Abuse team, said: “Our investigation into Sweeting’s horrific crimes began in 2015, when his victim bravely came forward to report the abuse.

“He has accepted responsibility for his unacceptable and despicable actions before the court and is now behind bars.

“I hope this conviction, along with the knowledge that her abuser is now in prison, offers the victim the strength to move forward in her life and recover from this awful abuse.”

Sweeting was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.