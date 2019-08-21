Doncaster is South Yorkshire's most sex mad place, according to new UK sex map

According to the study, the town's residents spend more on their sexual pleasure than anywhere else in the county.

The survey ranked Doncaster 54th most sex mad place in Britain and number one in South Yorkshire, putting it ahead of Barnsley, Mexborough, Rotherham and Sheffield.

Doncaster has been named as one of the most sex mad places in Britain.

The Lovehoney Interactive UK Sex Map allows users to search for a city, town or county to discover just how sexy where they live really is.

Doncaster was the highest ranked locally of 725 locations which was topped by Dagenham in Greater London.

Rankings for other locations in South Yorkshire include Barnsley (126th), Mexborough (144th), Rotherham (276th) and Sheffield (506th).

Lovehoney product director Bonny Hall said: “Spending on sexual pleasure in South Yorkshire is in line with the national average.

“All our data shows that couples with great sex lives enjoy higher overall levels of happiness.

“Couples who have been in settled relationships for years are looking for new ways to spice things up and they are increasingly choosing to experiment together with sex toys for the first time.

“The map allows you to look up anywhere in the UK, so you can see how sexy your town is and compare to other locations in South Yorkshire or across the whole country.”